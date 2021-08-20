The Anderson County Jail is taking action after 18% of its population tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, 32 inmates tested positive and were in quarantine on Friday.
Inmate visitation and religious services have been suspended, and inmate movement and group activities have been restricted.
“I encourage those offices and employees in county government that must interact with jail employees and inmates to take precautions as they deem necessary to ensure their personal health and welfare,” Flores said.
The county reported 72 new confirmed and probable cases since last week bringing the total active cases to 238. There have been 3,868 total confirmed and probable cases with 3,547 of those recovered.
Anderson County has had 83 deaths.
To find COVID-19 testing locations near you, please visit the following website to see a map of locations. https://tdem.texas.gov/covid-19/ or contact your doctor’s office.
For information on COVID-19 vaccines, you can visit the CDC website:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html
