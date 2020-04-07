Anderson County Tuesday reported its second confirmed case of COVID-19.
County Judge Robert Johnston said the case was travel-related – in other words, it was contracted outside Anderson County.
Isolated since March 28, the male patient is quarantined at home.
Johnston reported Anderson County's first official case, also travel-related, on March 31.
Six prisoners in Anderson County's Beto Unit, a maximum-security state prison, have also tested positive and are in isolation. Those inmates, however, appear in the official counts of their home counties, Johnston said.
Thirty-two correctional officers who work at the Beto Unit, and may have had contact with those six prisoners, are at-home in quarantine.
Anderson County is under a Stay-at-Home order; all non-essential businesses are closed and county declarations have been passed to limit the number of shoppers. Large stores also have set designated shopping hours for the elderly, pregnant, and those with compromised immune systems.
Health officials continue to recommend rigorous and regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, practicing so-called social distancing of at least six feet, keeping homes clean and disinfected, and remaining in them as much as possible.
The Center for Disease Control has recommended wearing cloth face masks in public.
