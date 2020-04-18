Anderson County now has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the addition of two cases reported to Judge Robert Johnston today.
One of the county's eight cases is now classified as recovered, leaving the county with seven active COVID-19 cases. All active cases are in isolation at home, under the care of a physician.
The seven active cases include four from workplace exposure and one travel-related. Two cases are under review. It's uncertain whether one, or both, of the two new cases will become one of the first cases in Anderson County to be classified as community transmission.
Anderson County reported its first COVID-19 case on March 31. That case was travel-related -- in other words, the coronavirus was contracted outside Anderson County.
"I hope everyone understands that all of these restrictions we're living under have a very good reason -- and that's to save lives," Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Saturday.
Asked about Gov. Greg Abbott's plan, announced Friday, to take preliminary steps to reopen the Texas economy, Presley said it's not yet clear how those orders, relaxing some restrictions, will be carried out.
"I hope we will be able to re-open businesses as soon as possible," Presley said. "On the other hand, we don't want to do it too soon."
