As of 1:53p.m. Tuesday, Judge Robert Johnston received notification of the fourth confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Anderson County.
The four confirmed cases in Anderson County are in home isolation under the care of a physician. Two cases have been identified as travel-acquired cases and the other two cases have been identified as exposure in a workplace. We do not have any cases classified as community spread.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread. Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses.
Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.
Follow all recommendations from your local health officials. More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission are maintained athttps://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the City and Anderson County: http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/…/coronavirus-covid-19-in…/
