Anderson County reported an additional three confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, and three more today, bringing the county's total of confirmed cases to 26, Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press today.
The county reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which was travel-related, on March 31. Since then, cases have doubled or tripled every week.
Prison employees account for at least 16 of the 26 confirmed cases, Johnston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.