Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston

Anderson County reported an additional three confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, and three more today, bringing the county's total of confirmed cases to 26, Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press today.

The county reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, which was travel-related, on March 31. Since then, cases have doubled or tripled every week.

Prison employees account for at least 16 of the 26 confirmed cases, Johnston said.

