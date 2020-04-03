I want to apologize to our online readers for delays in getting stories to you Thursday, including the issuing of a Stay-At-Home order by Anderson County.
Our Internet service crashed Thursday in the early afternoon, and stayed down until Friday morning, reportedly due to a truck hitting a power pole. Loss of service prevented us from posting stories to the Herald-Press website.
Friday's print product was not affected.
We are working as hard as humanly possible to bring you the most up-to-date and accurate information on the COVID-19 epidemic and how it is affecting Anderson County. We also hope to provide a little inspiration as well, with stories about how people here are coping and carrying on.
We will continue, to the best of our ability, to minimize disruptions in getting this vital information to you.
Stay up and stay healthy.
Jeffery Gerritt,
Editor
