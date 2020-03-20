The Texas University Interscholastic League announced Thursday the extension of the suspension of all UIL activities.
At this time, the earliest games and contests may resume is Monday, May 4th, further bringing into doubt if Anderson County seniors will play their respective sports again.
There's still hope from many high school athletes that they will be able to eventually resume competition, but the reality is that it may not happen.
That would mean that seniors would never get the opportunity to compete at the high school level again, basically having their careers ended for them prematurely.
However, that shouldn't mean the local coverage around these athletes should stop. So we'll do our job to ensure they're accomplishes don't go unrecognized.
If you have a story idea, send it our way to sports@palestineherald.com.
For now, we want to get to know those senior athletes who participate in spring sports. We want their families to be able to look at the paper and see their favorite high school student’s name and photo.
If you are an Anderson County senior who participates in a spring sport, please take a moment to fill out the following questionnaire and sending it along with a photo of yourself to sports@palestineherald.com.
You can also reach out to me on Twitter: @juwandlee.
———
- Name:
- School:
- Parents names:
- Brothers/sisters:
- Sports you play:
- Favorite high school sports memory:
- Plans after high school:
- If college, what schools are you considering, and what do you plan to major in?
- Favorite song:
- Favorite food:
- Favorite TV show:
- Favorite movie:
- Who are your role models?
- Which coaches had have the most influence on you? Why?
- Who is your favorite teacher?
- Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
- Something about yourself that most people don’t know:
- What will you miss most about high school sports?
- Any Accolades in your respective spring sport.
This idea was inspired by Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.