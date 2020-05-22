Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.