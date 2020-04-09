Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Thursday that any facility that has a positive offender or employee/staff COVID-19 test will be placed on lockdown. The lockdown covers 15 prisons, including the Beto Unit in Anderson County.
Other facilities are Clements, Darrington, East Texas Treatment Facility, Estelle, Goree, Jordan, Murray, Ramsey, Robertson, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman, Wynne.
The Beto Unit is located in Tennessee Colony.
Only staff that are assigned to those facilities will be allowed on the facilities.
The medical lockdowns extend for 14 days from the date of the positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Offenders that are under medical restriction will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing; anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE.
All correctional staff at all facilities continue to wear cotton masks at all times and are encouraged to wear those masks when in public off duty.
As of Thursday there have been 62 TDCJ employees, staff or contractors and 70 offenders in custody who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The news comes a day after an offender within the Telford Unit in New Boston possibly died in connection to COVID-19 exposure.
According to agency officials, the 72-year-old Bartolo Infante was in medical isolation at a community hospital in Texarkana. He suffered from a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was hospitalized for viral pneumonia when he tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3.
“Like all in-custody deaths it is being investigated and the formal cause of death is pending an autopsy,” TDCJ officials said in a release.
On Tuesday, TDCJ reported the first coronavirus-related death in the prison system.
According to prison officials, 49-year-old Kelvin Wilcher’s death is currently under investigation. Wilcher was a correctional officer, who last worked March 31 at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville.
On April 1 he went to a Houston hospital and suffered a cardiac event, later in intensive care he was tested for COVID-19 and on April 4th that test returned positive. Wilcher died April 6, 2020. It is under investigation if the virus contributed to his death.
