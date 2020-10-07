Palestine’s Capital One Bank, 2121 South Loop 256, is temporarily closed.
Signs on the door to notify customers of the temporary closure do not give a reason for the closure or an estimated time period until the bank will reopen.
“The health, safety and well-being of our customers, associates and communities remains our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, this location is currently undergoing a deep cleaning, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control,” said Devon Gunn, a spokesperson for Capital One Wednesday, Oct. 7. “In the meantime, we encourage customers to use Capital One online or mobile banking. Customers can check locations.capitalone.com for updates on the branch's operating status, as well as ATM locations in the area.”
While the ATMs are still operational, both the lobby and the drive thru are completely closed.
Those needing to do immediate banking business will have to travel to another branch. The closest branches to Palestine are the Tyler and Lufkin locations.
An employee with the Tyler branch said the Palestine location is expected to be reopened by Friday, Oct. 16.
Capital One was founded in May 1933 and is based in Mclean, Virginia. The bank operates as a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation.
The bank has most branches in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland and Virginia.
Palestine’s Capital One, is one 472 branches located in nine states, and has been serving the financial needs of their customers in Palestine and Anderson County, for over 40 years.
To reach an employee of the Tyler location for more information, call 903-579-9790. The Lufkin branch can be contacted at 936-639-3131.
