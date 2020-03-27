The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping residents and business owners will join in on the fun and put a bear out for their sponsored “Bear Hunt” beginning on Sunday, March 29.
Tish Shade, chief executive officer of the Palestine Area Chamber, is urging locals to take part in the nationwide ‘bear hunt’ phenomenon that started during COVID-19 social distancing movement.
“I’m was just trying to throw something fun into a crazy situation that no one has control over,” said Shade. “We are all stressed out and I was hoping that this is something that could distract everyone even if it’s for just a moment.”
Shade is asking everyone to put a bear in the window of their home and/or business, even if the business is closed and to make sure their bears are visible from inside a car on the road.
Lots of locals are excited about taking part in the kid-friendly scavenger hunt. Bears are already popping up all over town.
“I have realized by the involvement, Palestine really pulls it together when it counts,” said Shade. “Visit Palestine is helping us do a virtual map to help people locate the more than 200 bears up and around Palestine.”
To access the virtual map you will need to download the PalestineTX app. If you are unable to access the map, bears are located at these businesses:
Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce
KYYK 98.3
Visit Palestine
AB Computer Repair
Oasis Travel
They Naylor House
Hope Station & Magnolia Street Depot
Walston Springs Water
Appliance Sales and Services
Commercial Bank of Texas- Elkhart
Commercial Bank of Texas – Palestine
St. Philip’s Episcopal Church
Chili’s
Michael Dear Law OfficePalestine
Railyard Customs & Collisions
Oil Exchange
Discount Pools & Spas – Elkhart
Harcat & Lou’s -Elkhart
Youthful Rejuvenations
The Arts Center
Edward Jones
Over Yonder
Satellite Source
Picket Fence Realty
Jack N Jill Daycare
Chloe & Claire Company
Jocelyn’s Donuts
J&B Security
Palestine Hampton Inn & Suites
Co-Ed Shop
Killion’s Collision
Big Mikes Wreckers
Palestine Public Library
L&M Cleaning
Legacy at Town Creek
Texas Spine and Joint Urgent Care
Palestine Air & Heat
Palestine Economic Development
Old Magnolia Sandwich Shop
Brookdale
Palestine Regional Medical Center
Hollow Hair Lounge
Washington Early Childhood Center
City of Palestine
Palestine Senior Activity Center
Braly’s Ace Hardware
1st Texas Title
Advantage Self Storage
Internal medicine Associates
Combined Associates Real Estate
Southside Bank
Eye Professionals of East Texas
Ben E. Keith
Palestine YMCA
Iron Gate Feed
Posh Paws
Old Town Vintage and More
Inspire Hair Studio
Service Loans
Lucky Puppy
Texas Discount Insurance
Ranger Air & Heat
Palestine Realty
Redlands Hotel
Queen Street Grille
Whataburger
Shelby Bank
Austin Bank
Mazzio’s
Mario’s Mexican
Palestine Toyota
Elliott’s
All Star Autoplex
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.