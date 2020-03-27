Chamber Bear Hunt

This teddy bear sits in the Chamber's window on Main Street waiting for you and your kids to come by for a "wave." 

The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping residents and business owners will join in on the fun and put a bear out for their sponsored “Bear Hunt” beginning on Sunday, March 29.

Tish Shade, chief executive officer of the Palestine Area Chamber, is urging locals to take part in the nationwide ‘bear hunt’ phenomenon that started during COVID-19 social distancing movement.

“I’m was just trying to throw something fun into a crazy situation that no one has control over,” said Shade. “We are all stressed out and I was hoping that this is something that could distract everyone even if it’s for just a moment.”

Shade is asking everyone to put a bear in the window of their home and/or business, even if the business is closed and to make sure their bears are visible from inside a car on the road.

Lots of locals are excited about taking part in the kid-friendly scavenger hunt. Bears are already popping up all over town.

“I have realized by the involvement, Palestine really pulls it together when it counts,” said Shade. “Visit Palestine is helping us do a virtual map to help people locate the more than 200 bears up and around Palestine.”

To access the virtual map you will need to download the PalestineTX app. If you are unable to access the map, bears are located at these businesses:

Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce

KYYK 98.3

Visit Palestine

AB Computer Repair

Oasis Travel

They Naylor House

Hope Station & Magnolia Street Depot

Walston Springs Water

Appliance Sales and Services

Commercial Bank of Texas- Elkhart

Commercial Bank of Texas – Palestine

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church

Chili’s

Michael Dear Law OfficePalestine

Railyard Customs & Collisions

Oil Exchange

Discount Pools & Spas – Elkhart

Harcat & Lou’s -Elkhart

Youthful Rejuvenations

The Arts Center

Edward Jones

Over Yonder

Satellite Source

Picket Fence Realty

Jack N Jill Daycare

Chloe & Claire Company

Jocelyn’s Donuts

J&B Security

Palestine Hampton Inn & Suites

Co-Ed Shop

Killion’s Collision

Big Mikes Wreckers

Palestine Public Library

L&M Cleaning

Legacy at Town Creek

Texas Spine and Joint Urgent Care

Palestine Air & Heat

Palestine Economic Development

Old Magnolia Sandwich Shop

Brookdale

Palestine Regional Medical Center

Hollow Hair Lounge

Washington Early Childhood Center

City of Palestine

Palestine Senior Activity Center

Braly’s Ace Hardware

1st Texas Title

Advantage Self Storage

Internal medicine Associates

Combined Associates Real Estate

Southside Bank

Eye Professionals of East Texas

Ben E. Keith

Palestine YMCA

Iron Gate Feed

Posh Paws

Old Town Vintage and More

Inspire Hair Studio

Service Loans

Lucky Puppy

Texas Discount Insurance

Ranger Air & Heat

Palestine Realty

Redlands Hotel

Queen Street Grille

Whataburger

Shelby Bank

Austin Bank

Mazzio’s

Mario’s Mexican

Palestine Toyota

Elliott’s

All Star Autoplex

