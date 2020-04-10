In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, health clinics nationwide have shut their doors – sometimes for good.
In Palestine, three clinics have closed in the last month, leaving patients – and a fearful community – with fewer options during an unprecedented public health crisis.
Walmart Care Clinic closed in March, when the retail giant revamped its hours, policies, and procedures in response to COVID-19. Company officials said they hope to re-open in June.
Most recently, two urgent care clinics have closed: Baylor, Scott & White Texas Spine and JointUrgent CareHospital, and the Christus Trinity Clinic at the Magnolia Health Center.
A notice posted at the Christus Trinity Clinic entrance states it will no longer accept walk-in patients; the main location will remain open. The clinic will continue to provide video and telephone visits, and it maintains the ability to conduct coronavirus tests.
COVID-19 testing first requires a video visit with a provider, followed by a scheduled time to pick up the specimen at the urgent care provider’s location.
Officials for Baylor, Scott & White said the closing follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s temporary ban on elective procedures; the company intends to re-open the Palestine location after the emergency declaration is lifted.
It's unknown whether the Christus Trinity Clinic will re-open. Multiple attempts by the Herald-Press on Good Friday to contact Christus Trinity were unsuccessful.
Clinic closings worry Palestine Mayor Steve Presley. “At this point, we need more health care, not less,” he told the Herald-Press Friday. “We particularly need these not-for-profit facilities.”
Christus Trinity Clinic, a not-for-profit hospital system, joined Magnolia Health System in July 2017 to operate an urgent-care clinic on South Loop 256.
Baylor, Scott & White operate as a not-for-profit, but the Spine and Joint Urgent Care Hospital is a for-profit partnership of nearly 50 medical professionals.
Clinic closures during the COVID-19 crisis are not unique to Palestine. The Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic, a not-for-profit medical system, temporarily closed two of its Minnesota clinics. The move reallocated staffing resources to respond to critical-care needs related to COVID-19.
Similarly, Scripps Health, a San-Diego-based private, nonprofit health system, recently closed multiple locations.
Officials at Scripps said the closures were made to continue providing the highest-quality care while protecting the safety of providers and staff members as COVID-19 cases increase in the region.
Presley said the community would be better served by having all available medical professionals working during the declared medical emergency.
“We have a for-profit hospital doing everything in its power to help our community,” he said. “To have these clinics shut down in the middle of it all – I just don’t understand it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.