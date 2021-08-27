COVID-19 cases continue to rise in East Texas. As of Friday there were 354 case of COVID-19 in Anderson County, with 119 new since Monday.
Anderson County Sheriff Rudy Flores tested positive for the COVID-19 virus late Thursday afternoon and is quarantining at home. Flores reported that eight of his employees were quarantine due to the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there were 14 inmates that had tested positive and 78 in isolation in the Anderson County Jail.
According to Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, Palestine Regional Medical Center continues to work at capacity with no available beds in its ICU. Patients that need to be in ICU are on hold in the emergency room and the hospital is still on diversion for outside transfers and have cancelled all non-emergency surgery until further notice.
For those that are sick and need to be tested, Watson said that local doctor’s offices, clinics and CVS are conducting COVID-19 testing.
To help alleviate the strain on local hospitals, Anderson County has opened up a COVID-19 infusion center in the Anderson County Civic Center.
These infusions, monoclonal antibody therapeutics, are a treatment for persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have to be administered within a particular time frame from when a person contracted the virus. It is primarily delivered through a one-dose intravenous infusion and takes about 25 minutes with an hour of observation for reactions. These products have been shown to reduce the need for hospitalization for eligible patients with mild to moderate symptoms, but these treatments are most beneficial when they are given to patients early in symptom progression.
Watson urges everyone following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
