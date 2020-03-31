More than $2,000 of audio and video upgrades over the last week allowed Palestine City Council members Monday to meet virtually – and fully include the public.
Computer equipment improvements came after audio and video problems marred last week’s council meeting. Dozens of residents complained on social media that they couldn't hear or understanding council discussions or action. The video failed just prior to a council vote.
Critics questioned whether the council inadvertently violated the Texas Open Meetings Act, which was amended by Gov. Greg Abbot to include virtual meetings during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
“A gathering of the council members together, in their regular meeting place, while not allowing members of the public to enter is questionable,” Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, told the Herald-Press after last Monday’s meeting.
“City officials can contact a special hotline the Attorney General's Office has established to promptly answer these kinds of questions.”
On Monday, Mayor Steve Presley and City Manager Leslie Cloer, six feet apart as required by social distancing rules, presided over the council meeting. Other council members joined the meeting virtually through the Internet.
Residents were provided a website address and toll-free number. More than two dozen residents attended virtually.
“After last week, I told the city manager I was going to do anything necessary to fix the audio and video problem,” City Secretary Teresa Herrera told the Herald-Press Tuesday. “She was on-board for making it happen.”
Some equipment had been purchased in December, under the direction of former City Finance Director Jim Mahoney. Months of problems in the city’s billing department, including computer problems, put video improvements on the back burner, Herrera said.
“To get this done by Monday, the city authorized Cynergy, our IT contractor, to bring specialized technicians, and to work overtime,” she said. “We also rush-ordered a computer with upgraded video cards to make sure there would be no problems.”
In addition to the money for the cameras and computer equipment, the city paid $200 to have a toll-free number installed for virtual conferencing; it's paying $400 per month for the virtual web-meeting software.
“It’s worth it,” Herrera said. “The equipment is user-friendly; when the council meets in chambers again, the sound and video will be even better. We’re very happy with the outcome.”
