Anderson County COVID-19 orders expired Friday, as Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to softly re-open the Texas economy took effect. The expired orders included social distancing, closing non-essential businesses, one-person-per-family shopping; and special shopping hours for the elderly, pregnant, and others with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.
Most of the local orders have been in effect for a month. The governor’s new order supersedes all existing county orders – except the March 19 order declaring a public heath disaster for Anderson County. That order will continue to allow Anderson County to access state and federal resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the order to reopen, COVID-19 cases in Anderson County are still rising. With two newly reported cases Friday, Anderson County reported 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The county reported its first case on March 31. Since then, cases have doubled or tripled every week.
By the governor's executive order, all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls were permitted to reopen Friday, while limiting their capacity to 25 percent. Within shopping malls, food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed.
"This strategic approach to opening the state of Texas prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and follows the guidelines laid out by our team of medical experts," Abbott said.
"Now more than ever, Texans must remain committed to safe distancing practices that reduce the spread of COVID-19. If we remain focused on protecting the lives of our fellow Texans, we can continue to open the Lone Star State."
Museums and libraries may open under the same 25 percent occupancy limitation, but interactive areas of museums must remain closed.
Single-person offices may reopen as well. Churches and places of worship remain open.
Outdoor sports may resume – if no more than four participants play together at one time.
Certain social distancing practices must continue. .
Local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, records, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by local government. Johnston said he did not have a date when each county office would would resume normal in-house business hours.
If the reopening occurs without a serious spike in COVID-19 cases, a second phase will begin May 18, expanding capacities now limited to 25 percent to 50 percent.
Businesses including bars, salons and gyms are not reopening this week. Phase I will also keep closed public swimming pools, cosmetology salons, massage establishments, interactive amusement venues, such as bowling alleys and video arcades, and tattoo and piercing studios.
Nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities must remain closed to visitors unless to provide critical assistance.
“Because of your efforts the COVID-19 infection rate has been on the decline over the last 17 days,” Abbott said. “At the same time we must not forget those who have lost their lives because of COVID-19.”
As of Monday Texas reported 663 fatalities from COVID-19. State data is showing three-fourths of those deaths are from people ages 65 and older.
The governor urged everyone to wear a mask, but it's not a mandate. “By executive order, you can’t fine anyone for not wearing a mask,” he said.
“I know there are people who are still concerned about this. There is no requirement for people to leave their homes. If they want to stay at home, then stay at home.”
Additionally, Abbott issued an executive order eliminating the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for people traveling from Louisiana. However, the mandated 14-day quarantine for travelers from California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami remains in place.
