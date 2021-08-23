Positive COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the community. As of Thursday, there were 238 known active cases of COVID in Anderson County.
According to Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, Palestine Regional Medical Center continues to work at capacity with no available beds in its ICU. Patients that need to be in ICU are on hold in the emergency room and the hospital is still on diversion for outside transfers.
Watson noted that on Monday morning, there were only two available ICU beds available in between all three of the Tyler hospitals; U.T. Health, Christus Mother Francis and Baylor.
On Monday, County Judge Robert Johnston said the hospital continues to struggle with staffing issues.
The county worked with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to get more ventilators for the hospital and to help provide more nurses for this new COVID surge. While Johnston requested 12 nurses from the state, they have only received four to date.
On Monday, 48 out of 181 inmates in the Anderson County Jail had tested positive for the virus. This was 16 more than reported on Friday, Aug. 20. Visitation and religious services have been suspended and inmate movement and group activities have been restricted.
As part of the North East Texas area, Anderson County is in a COVID-19 Red Zone, which means this area has experienced more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people during the last week. There are three zones; minimal, moderate and high. Red is the highest.
Watson said she sent a letter to local schools Monday urging them to implement a mask mandate during this peak transmission period. She hopes parents will be proactive even if schools aren’t and get their children to mask up.
Watson thinks everyone should continue to be proactive in following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control.
“Don’t wait for someone to mandate or tell you to wear a mask,” Watson said. “Be vigilant. Be proactive. Get vaccinated; wear the mask and social distance, at least until we are out of this peak zone.”
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.