Anderson County Thursday reported six new cases of COVID-19, the largest single-day increase since the county reported its first confirmed case March 31.
The six new cases raise the county's total to 72, Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press. Of those 72 cases, however, 33 have recovered, leaving 39 confirmed active cases.
Thursday's new cases were the first since Friday, when the county reported one new case. At least five of the six new cases came from employees of local prisons.
Anderson County has reported no COVID-related deaths, outside of its prisons. Prisoner COVID-19 cases in Anderson County are reported on a separate Texas Department of Criminal Justice register; they are not included in the county's official tally.
Anderson County has conducted more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests. Testing is taking place this week at the county's long-term care centers.
Aside from the six new cases Thursday, Johnston said the county has been leveling off. “We've been doing great,'' he said. “But it's tough to tell, because so many people are walking around and don't know they have it.”
The state Supreme Court has cancelled jury trials in Texas until Aug. 1.
