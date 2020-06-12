Anderson County hit two COVID milestones on Thursday, reporting the largest single-day count for new cases, as well as breaking the 100 mark for total cases. Eight new cases raised the county's total for confirmed coronavirus cases to 102. Anderson County reported its first confirmed case on March 31.
Of those 102 positive cases, however, 66 have recovered, leaving the county with 36 active cases. The actual number of cases is far higher than reported, as up to half the people infected with the coronavirus show no symptoms of the disease.
No new COVID cases were reported Friday, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston told the Herald-Press. The county also has reported no confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Statewide, Texas has confirmed 83,680 COVID cases, including 1,939 deaths, the Department of State Health Services reported Friday. Texas has conducted more than 1.4 million tests.
The record numbers for Anderson County come as the county prepares for its third mobile testing site on Sunday. The drive-thru event, at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard in Palestine, is co-sponsored by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Department of State Heath Services. Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As with earlier events, participants Sunday must schedule an appointment and pre-register to qualify for the free tests. Registration will open Saturday, either by telephone at 512-883-2400, or via online at: txcovidtest.org/.
To qualify, a person must show symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone likely to have the virus. Common symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, difficulty breathing, muscle aches, chills, and loss of taste or smell.
Earlier local testing events on May 3 and May 10 drew 99 and 47 people respectively. During the tests, people remain in their vehicles.
Johnston hopes for a large turnout Sunday.
“I hope they're busy all day long,” he said. “The more testing we can do, the better off we are.”
Anderson County's second highest single-day count for new cases was six. “Any high number is concerning,” Johnston said.
Visit the NetHealth Dashboard for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, seek medical help.
Statewide information can be found at the Texas Department of State Health Services https://dshs.state.tx.us/
