Anderson County announced another COVID-19 mobile testing site, as local cases rose to 95 on Wednesday, with four more confirmed. Of those 95 cases, however, 66 have recovered, leaving the county with 29 documented active cases, and no reported COVID-related deaths.
Also on Wednesday, Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston released details about the county's third mobile testing event on Sunday. The drive-thru, at the Anderson County Annex, 703 N. Mallard in Palestine, is co-sponsored by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Department of State Heath Services. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I'm trying to be proactive, instead of reactive,” Johnston told the Herald-Press. “If you have symptoms or think you've been exposed, get tested.”
Anderson County also organized mobile testing sites for May 3 and May 10, drawing 99 people the first time and 47 the second. During the tests, people remain in their vehicles.
As with earlier events, participants Sunday must schedule an appointment and pre-register to qualify for the free tests. Registration will open Saturday, either by telephone at 512-883-2400, or via online at: txcovidtest.org/.
Statewide, some testing results from nursing homes were delayed when the state ordered a new round of testing last week, after lab results showed abnormally high numbers of positive results. In Anderson County, seven reported nursing home cases showing positive results for the coronavirus on initial tests came back negative when retested.
Visit the CDC website for the latest information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, seek medical help.
More information about how East Texas communities can slow disease transmission is at:
https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
Statewide information can be found at the Texas Department of State Health Services https://dshs.state.tx.us/
Texas has confirmed 68,271 coronavirus cases, including 1,734 deaths, the Department of State Health Services reported. More than 90% of the state's 250 counties have reported cases.
Texas has conducted more than 1.1 million tests, but the state still isn't testing the 30,000 per day that Abbott had called before reopening the state.
