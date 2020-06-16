Anderson County, overnight, increased the official number of COVD-19 cases nearly 10-fold, reaching 989 cases. Tuesday's surge put Anderson County 18th among the state's 250 counties for COVID-19 cases, county Judge Robert Johnston said Tuesday.
What's going on?
It's simple: The state has decided to start counting COVID-19 prison cases in the county where the prison is located. Previously, prison cases went on a separate tally under the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“I don't really care how it's counted,” Johnston said. “I just want to know what the rules are. We had 103; now it's 989.”
Without numbers from Anderson County's five prisons, the county on Tuesday reported 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 79 – or 76 percent – have recovered. The county also has reported no COVID-related deaths.
Anderson County's five prisons totaled 886 confirmed cases, including two deaths. Two of the prisons – Beto and Michael – accounted for 733 of the confirmed inmate cases of COVID-19.
Aside from the prisons, Anderson County added one case today – the first since last Thursday.
COVID cases are rising across Texas, as the governor continues to re-open the state. Statewide, Texas has seen a 30 percent increase in COVID-related hospitalizations since Memorial Day.
