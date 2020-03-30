Since President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency March 13, guns have been flying off the shelves of East Texas gun dealers.
“We’ve seen a five-time, maybe a ten-time increase, in people buying guns and ammo,” Greg Porter of Porter’s Sporting Goods in Flint, told the Herald-Press Thursday.
Flint is roughly 40 miles northeast of Palestine in Smith County, which reported 27 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
The rush to buy guns and ammunition may be more acute in Second Amendment strongholds like East Texas, but it's occurring nationwide.
This month, online ammunition seller Ammo.com reported a 228 percent increase in ammunition sales nationwide. Orders from Texas increased 338 percent.
Local firearm merchants say customers are scarfing up whatever is left for protection. Ammunition, they said, sold out long ago.
Social media chatter suggests some people are locking and loading because they fear looting in times of scarcity.
Many customers are first-time gun buyers, merchants said, panicked over the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Porter said, however, an influx of inexperienced gun owners will not lead to a rash of suicides, accidental shootings, and violence.
“I’ve been doing this for 36 years,” he said. “Most people who have accidents are experienced shooters who just make stupid mistakes.
“First-time gun owners usually put the gun up in a closet, or lock it up. They have their sense of safety, and they rarely look at it again.”
Mack Woods, of the Shootist Gun and Knife Shop in Tyler, agreed.
“We’ve seen this before,” Woods told the Herald-Press. “When Obama was voted in both times, people bought so many guns that it took the manufacturers a year to catch up.”
Woods said he tries to briefly educate his customers on gun safety; but ultimately, he said, it’s up to them.
“People who don’t take the time to learn are taking something that could be an asset, and turning it into a detriment,” he said.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Americans already accounted for nearly half of the 857 million civilian-owned guns in the world.
The biggest danger is not the guns or the virus, Woods said. It's the panic the virus creates.
“Panicked people do stupid things,” he said.
