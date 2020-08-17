Anderson County received notification of four deaths and 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 17.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 653 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 259 recovered cases, 383 active cases and 11 reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread COVID 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas and our community.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
