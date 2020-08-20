Anderson County reported 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 679.This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 395 active cases, 273 recovered cases and 11 reported deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
