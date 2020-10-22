Anderson County reported 12 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Oct. 22.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1313 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 1019 reported recovered cases, 270 active cases and 24 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.