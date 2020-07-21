County Judge Robert Johnston received notification Tuesday, July 21 of 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 348 in Anderson County.
There are currently 135 reported recovered cases, with 211 active cases and two 2 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. Please visit the CDC website for up to date information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, please seek medical help. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.
