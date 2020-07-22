On Wednesday, July 22, County Judge Robert Johnston reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of cases to 361 positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently 138 reported recovered cases, 221 active cases and two deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
