COVID-19
COURTESY PHOTO

Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in Anderson County on Monday, Aug. 3.

According to County Judge Robert Johnston, the death was a 69-year-old male.

This brings the total number of cases to 481 positive cases in the county.

There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 293 active cases and three 4 deaths in Anderson County.

Total county case number by city breakdown:

Palestine 383 – Deaths 4

Elkhart 35

Frankston 28

Tennessee Colony 16

Montalba 11

Neches 2

Grapeland 4

Cayuga 2

By age range

0-20 – 59

21-40 – 171

41-59 – 175

60-79 – 56

80+ - 20

Male – 217

Female – 264

The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows

Offender Active Cases – 144

Offender Recovered cases – 1,659

Employee cases – 51

Employee recovered cases – 162

Isolation – 147

Medical Restriction – 1,915

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

Tags

Recommended for you