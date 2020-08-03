Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in Anderson County on Monday, Aug. 3.
According to County Judge Robert Johnston, the death was a 69-year-old male.
This brings the total number of cases to 481 positive cases in the county.
There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 293 active cases and three 4 deaths in Anderson County.
Total county case number by city breakdown:
Palestine 383 – Deaths 4
Elkhart 35
Frankston 28
Tennessee Colony 16
Montalba 11
Neches 2
Grapeland 4
Cayuga 2
By age range
0-20 – 59
21-40 – 171
41-59 – 175
60-79 – 56
80+ - 20
Male – 217
Female – 264
The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows
Offender Active Cases – 144
Offender Recovered cases – 1,659
Employee cases – 51
Employee recovered cases – 162
Isolation – 147
Medical Restriction – 1,915
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.