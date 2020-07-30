Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 and one death from the virus were reported in Anderson County on Thursday, July 30.
According to County Judge Robert Johnson, of the 26 new cases, seven were 80 years of age or older and five were 20 years of age or under. The one reported death was a 80-year-old male.
This brings the total number of cases to 448 positive cases in the county.
There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 261 active cases and three 3 deaths in Anderson County.
Total county case number by city breakdown:
Palestine 358
Elkhart 34
Frankston 27
Tennessee Colony 13
Montalba 10
Neches 2
Grapeland 2
Cayuga 2
Community spread – 441
Travel related – 7
By age range
0-20 – 58
21-40 – 155
41-59 – 165
60-79 – 53
80+ - 15
Male – 204
Female – 244
The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. They are as follows:
Beto Unit
Offender Active Cases – 1
Offender Recovered cases – 307
Employee cases – 6
Employee recovered cases – 57
Isolation – 1
Medical Restriction - 182
Coffield Unit
Offender Active Cases – 42
Offender Recovered – 759
Employee cases – 29
Employee recovered cases – 26
Isolation – 44
Medical Restrictions – 1,485
Michael Unit
Offender Active Cases – 7
Offender Recovered Cases - 425
Employee cases – 8
Recovered employee cases – 64
Isolation – 8
Medical Restriction - 85
Gurney Unit
Offender Active Cases – 3
Offender Recovered – 156
Employee cases – 3
Recovered employee cases – 11
Isolation – 3
Medical Restriction - 140
Powledge Unit
Offender Active Cases – 0
Offender Recovered cases – 3
Employee cases – 7
Employee recovered cases – 7
Isolation – 0
Medical Restriction - 0
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
