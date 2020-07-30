COVID-19
Twenty-six new cases of COVID-19 and one death from the virus were reported in Anderson County on Thursday, July 30.

According to County Judge Robert Johnson, of the 26 new cases, seven were 80 years of age or older and five were 20 years of age or under. The one reported death was a 80-year-old male. 

This brings the total number of cases to 448 positive cases in the county.

There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 261 active cases and three 3 deaths in Anderson County.

Total county case number by city breakdown:

Palestine 358

Elkhart 34

Frankston 27

Tennessee Colony 13

Montalba 10

Neches 2

Grapeland 2

Cayuga 2

Community spread – 441

Travel related – 7

By age range

0-20 – 58

21-40 – 155

41-59 – 165

60-79 – 53

80+ - 15

Male – 204

Female – 244

The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. They are as follows:

Beto Unit

Offender Active Cases – 1

Offender Recovered cases – 307

Employee cases – 6

Employee recovered cases – 57

Isolation – 1

Medical Restriction - 182

Coffield Unit

Offender Active Cases – 42

Offender Recovered – 759

Employee cases – 29

Employee recovered cases – 26

Isolation – 44

Medical Restrictions – 1,485

Michael Unit

Offender Active Cases – 7

Offender Recovered Cases - 425

Employee cases – 8

Recovered employee cases – 64

Isolation – 8

Medical Restriction - 85

Gurney Unit

Offender Active Cases – 3

Offender Recovered – 156

Employee cases – 3

Recovered employee cases – 11

Isolation – 3

Medical Restriction - 140

Powledge Unit

Offender Active Cases – 0

Offender Recovered cases – 3

Employee cases – 7

Employee recovered cases – 7

Isolation – 0

Medical Restriction - 0

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

