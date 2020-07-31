COVID-19
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anderson County on Friday, July 31.

This brings the total number of cases to 459 positive cases in the county.

There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 272 active cases and three 3 deaths in Anderson County.

Total county case number by city breakdown:

Palestine 367

Elkhart 33

Frankston 28

Tennessee Colony 14

Montalba 11

Neches 2

Grapeland 2

Cayuga 2

Community spread – 452

Travel related – 7

By age range

0-20 – 59

21-40 – 158

41-59 – 170

60-79 – 55

80+ - 17

Male – 206

Female – 253

The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows:

Offender Active Cases – 46

Offender Recovered cases – 1,659

Employee cases – 51

Employee recovered cases – 162

Isolation – 50

Medical Restriction – 1,915

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

