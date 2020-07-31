Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Anderson County on Friday, July 31.
This brings the total number of cases to 459 positive cases in the county.
There are currently 184 reported recovered cases, 272 active cases and three 3 deaths in Anderson County.
Total county case number by city breakdown:
Palestine 367
Elkhart 33
Frankston 28
Tennessee Colony 14
Montalba 11
Neches 2
Grapeland 2
Cayuga 2
Community spread – 452
Travel related – 7
By age range
0-20 – 59
21-40 – 158
41-59 – 170
60-79 – 55
80+ - 17
Male – 206
Female – 253
The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows:
Offender Active Cases – 46
Offender Recovered cases – 1,659
Employee cases – 51
Employee recovered cases – 162
Isolation – 50
Medical Restriction – 1,915
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
