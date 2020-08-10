Anderson County reported 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 10.
The total number of positive cases is 573. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 199 reported recovered cases, 368 active cases and six reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
The Net Health Dashboard break downs by city, age and gender as well as the numbers for the local prison units were not available at press time on Monday.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
