Anderson County reported 16 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 9.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1179 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 546 reported recovered cases, 610 active cases and 23 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
