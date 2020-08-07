Anderson County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Aug. 7, bringing the weeks total number of new cases to 100.
Three COVID-19 deaths were also reported this week, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 6.
The total number of positive cases is 559. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 354 active cases and 199 reported recovered cases in the county.
Total county case number by city breakdown:
Palestine 446 – Deaths 6
Elkhart 44
Frankston 32
Tennessee Colony 18
Montalba 11
Neches 2
Grapeland 4
Cayuga 2
By age range
0-20 – 61
21-40 – 198
41-59 – 196
60-79 – 76
80+ - 28
Male – 249
Female – 310
The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows:
Offender Active Cases – 124
Offender Recovered Cases – 1671
Employee Cases – 71
Employee Recovered Cases – 173
Isolation – 134
Medical Restriction – 2241
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
