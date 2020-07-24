Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases for Anderson County, not including the Tennessee Colony prison units, to 395 positive cases.
There are currently 177 reported recovered cases, 217 active cases and two deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.