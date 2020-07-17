Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston received notification Friday of 11 new confirmed cases.
This brings the total number of cases to 313 positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently 96 reported recovered cases, so we currently have 215 active cases and two deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
On July 18, Anderson County, with the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team, will be conducting a Walk Up COVID 19 test site.
This will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W Spring St. in Palestine.
This testing will be free to the public.
Individuals who wish to be tested will be required to provide a phone number due to results being returned via phone call or message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.