Anderson County reported 17 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 27.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 767 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 309 recovered cases, 447 active cases and 11 reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
The updated Net Health Dashboard break downs by city, age and gender as well as the numbers for the local prison units were not available at press time on Thursday.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/con- firmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
