Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston received notification of 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, July 20.
Over the weekend, the county had 16 new confirmed cases.
This brings the total number of cases to 336 in Anderson County.
There are currently 123 recovered cases, 211 active cases and two deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Judge Johnston reported 407 were tested on Saturday at the Walk Up test site hosted by Anderson County, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team.
