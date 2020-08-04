Anderson County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
This bring to the total positive cases for the county to 507. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 304 active cases, 199 recovered cases and four reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Positive case count by city:
Palestine 405 Deaths 4
Elkhart 36
Frankston 30
Tennessee Colony 17
Montalba 11
Grapeland 4
Neches 2
Cayuga 2
These numbers do not reflect the cases at the Coffield, Beto, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units in Tennessee Colony.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
