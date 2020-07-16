Anderson County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, July 16 putting our total positive case number over 300.
County Judge Robert Johnston said the county reports 204 active cases, with 96 recovered and two deaths, both males in their 70s.
The total positive case number for Anderson County is now 302. This count represent the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
Judge Johnston is encouraging all Anderson County residents to wear masks in public, in keeping with Gov. Greg Abbott's proclamation last week that made masks mandatory in public for all Texans in counties with 20 or more active cases of COVID-19. Violators face fines of up to $250.
Johnston also urges county residents to social distance, to stay at home when at all possible and stay away from large groups of people, including extended family and friends.
Anderson County, along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team, is conducting a Walk-Up COVID-19 Test Collection from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St.
The first 300 people to arrive will be tested. Testing is free of charge.
The state has capped the number of tests to 300 at local sites so that state labs don't exceed processing capacity.
Anyone who is tested must have access to a telephone as the results are returned by phone call or message.
