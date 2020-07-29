COVID-19
COURTESY PHOTO

Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29.

This brings the total number of positives cases in the county to 422. 

There are currently 236 active cases of COVID-19, 184 recovered cases and two reported deaths in Anderson County. 

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas:

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/bog/post/confirmed - cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas

