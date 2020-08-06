Anderson County reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday, Aug. 6.
This is the second death reported in the county this week. According to County Judge Robert Johnston, the first was a 61-year-old hispanic male and today's reported death was a 74-year-old white male.
This brings the total number of cases to 535 positive cases in the county.
There are currently 199 reported recovered cases, 331 active cases and 6 reported deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.