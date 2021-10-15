After months of high volumes in reported COVID-19 cases, the numbers have begun to decline. On Thursday, Oct. 14, Anderson County was notified of 76 new cases in the last week.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 5,489 in Anderson County, since the first reported cases in March 2020. There there are currently 5,012 reported recovered cases, 371 active cases and 106 COVID deaths.
According to Sheriff Rudy Flores, the Anderson County Jail has completed the COVID-19 quarantine and testing process.
“The jail population has been COVID-free for 21 days,” Flores said. “With the advice of our health care provider, and the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, we are resuming visitation and religious services. I encourage everyone visiting the jail, or conducting business on-site, to engage in best practices to ensure their personal health and safety.”
Flores said regulations concerning visitation procedures are posted at the jail and scroll on a digital display in the lobby.
Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor, urges everyone to follow the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control including getting vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing.
Per CDC guidelines, persons over the age of 18 can receive the one-dose J & J vaccine or the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while eligibility to receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is expanded to anyone over the age of 12. It is required that a parent or legal guardian be present with the minor as well as proof of age for the vaccine to be administered.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
Morning Star Baptist Church has teamed up with the Texas Department of Health to host COVID vaccine drives from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be refreshments and door prizes.
Face coverings must be worn.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardians.
Morning Star Baptist Church is located at 1500 W. Palestine Ave. in Palestine.
