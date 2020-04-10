Forty-three inmates at Anderson County's Beto Unit have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported Friday. That's almost double the 23 reported Thursday, and seven times as high as the six confirmed cases Wednesday.
The Beto Unit, a maximum-security prison in Tennessee Colony, has reported the most coronavirus cases, by far, among the state's more than 100 prisons.
Beto's COVID-19 cases make up more than 32 percent – roughly one-third – of the 132 positive cases in the Texas prison system. By contrast, the Beto Unit houses about 3,500 inmates, less than 3 percent of the 139,000 state prisoners in Texas.
“It's a huge concern," Palestine Mayor Steve Presley told the Herald-Press Friday.
Presley, who urged the department two weeks ago to stop prisoner transfers, also said he's concerned TDCJ officials might be limiting COVID-19 tests to lower the number of confirmed cases.
“I don't know if that's true or not, but that's my concern,” Presley said. “I just don't trust the (TDCJ) administration.”
Meantime on Friday, Judge Robert Johnston reported a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Anderson County. Johnston said the female patient, who is quarantined at home, lives in Anderson County but works outside the county. Anderson County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 31,
Aside from 132 prisoners, 69 DCR employees, staff or contractors also have tested positive for COVID-19.
Beto is one of 18 TDCJ facilities on precautionary lockdown. Lockdowns affect nearly 21,000 prisoners.
Aside from Beto, other prisons on lockdown are Bell, Byrd, Clements, Darrington, East Texas Treatment Facility, Estelle, Goree, Hutchins, Jordan, Leblanc, Murray, Robertson, Smith, Stringfellow, Telford, Woodman, and Wynne.
