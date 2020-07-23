County Judge Robert Johnston reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 cases to the Herald-Press on Thursday, July 23.
Johnston said this brings the total number of cases to 384 positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently 138 reported recovered cases, 244 active cases and two deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
Log onto: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
