Anderson County reported five new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 668.
There are currently 262 recovered cases, 395 active cases and 11 reported COVID deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.