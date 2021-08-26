To help alleviate the strain on local hospitals, Anderson County has opened up a COVID-19 infusion center in the Anderson County Civic Center.
County Judge Robert Johnston said Palestine Regional Medical Center continues to see an onslaught of COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, the Anderson County Health Advisor said PRMC was working at capacity with no available beds in its ICU. Patients that need to be in ICU are on hold in the emergency room and the hospital is still on diversion for outside transfers.
By Wednesday, the hospital cancelled all non-emergency surgery until further notice.
To try to keep COVID cases from becoming severe and residents from needing ICU care, the county opened a the infusion center in less than a 12-hour period. By the end of the day on Wednesday, Watson said the were able to treat 20 people.
The infusion center is currently being staffed by volunteers, with Watson, retired nurses, Dr. Carolyn Salter and nine students from Liberty Medical School who are on rotation with PRMC. The clinic will be available based on need.
Watson said it is a two hour procedure and COVID patients should consult with their doctor to see if you are a candidate.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, infusion sites have an important role to play in the rapid administration of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapeutics to patients following a COVID-19 diagnosis.
These products have been shown to reduce the need for hospitalization for eligible patients with mild to moderate symptoms, but these treatments are most beneficial when they are given to patients early in symptom progression.
The Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires administration of treatment as soon as possible after a confirmed positive test result and within 10 days of symptom onset.
Infusion centers must facilitate a fast turnaround time between COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment with monoclonal antibody therapeutics for the products to be effective.
Healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, dialysis centers, federally qualified health centers and correctional facilities that meet specific infrastructure requirements and adhere to certain procedures and processes are eligible to provide the treatment.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Rudy Flores said that seven of his employees and 63 inmates in the Anderson County Jail had tested positive for COVID. This is 31more than reported on Friday, Aug. 20. Visitation and religious services have been suspended and inmate movement and group activities have been restricted.
Johnston said that all county inmates in the Anderson County Jail who opted for this treatment would be allowed to take it.
Watson thinks everyone should continue to be proactive in following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, “more now, than ever.” She urges everyone to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance.
CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines available throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. All three vaccines are available locally.
