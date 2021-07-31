After a period of decline, COVID-19 is again on the rise in Northeast Texas. According to NETX, as of July 25, its area had a 22% test positive rate. In a week, the rate had gone from 7% to 22%.
“These numbers are very similar to our numbers from last July,” said Dr. Brandy Ricard-Watson, Anderson County Health Advisor. “That’s a very scary statistic.”
Watson noted the Department of State Health Services reported between February and July, there were 9,000 COVID deaths in the state of Texas, 43 of those individuals had been vaccinated, that means 99.5 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Texas were among the unvaccinated.
“I know there are a lot of people with mistrust of the government and health officials, but I think this data speaks for itself,” Watson said.
The vaccinated percentage for Anderson County is only 33%.
“That’s so low,” Ricard said. “The vaccine is not a guarantee that you won’t get the virus, but still highly effective in helping to prevent infections and death.”
Watson said there are currently 11 patients with COVID who are hospitalized at Palestine Regional Medical Center. The average age of those patients is 55, with the youngest being 23 and the oldest 80. They have also had a recent COVID-related death.
“That’s young,” Watson said. “This is not a disease for the elderly and diseased. This is a disease that can affect healthy people at any age.”
Watson said they are seeing a mix of the alpha COVID-19 virus and the delta variant. She noted that while the delta variant is less deadly, it is more contagious.
Another issue that county health officials face is there are no available beds for tertiary care. This is highly specialized medical care that is usually for an extended period of time and often involves complex procedures and treatments performed by medical specialists at state-of-the-art facilities.
“When we have patients in need of tertiary care, we have no place to send them and have to wait for extended periods to get transferred,” Watson said. “There are no beds in Tyler, Dallas, Houston or any other bigger hospital facilities for us to send them to. Their systems are also being overwhelmed with COVID patients. That is where our local hospital system begins to be overwhelmed.”
County Judge Robert Johnston hopes residents of Anderson County will take this seriously. The county is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management to get more ventilators for the hospital and to help provide more nurses for this new COVID surge.
Palestine Regional Medical Center says its number one priority continues to be providing excellent care to our community.
“Like many hospitals we are continuing to see rising levels of COVID in our state and here in our community, and as part of our commitment to ensuring we are able to provide safe quality care to our patients we are ensuring we have the proper resources on hand for use if needed,” said Laura Scott, PRMC Marketing/Communications. “We are continuing to evaluate our procedures and closely follow guidance from our local, state and federal health partners. The COVID-19 vaccine is truly our one best defense against this pandemic and if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please know it’s not too late, particularly with the delta variant surging in Palestine and across the country.”
Watson said CVS, Walgreens, Brookshire’s and Kroger's pharmacies all have the vaccines and you can walk in and get them throughout the week. If you are looking for a specific vaccine, you need to call ahead and ensure they have the particular one you want at a specific location. But you can find all three vaccinations locally.
Watson thinks everyone should have a personal policy to be proactive in following the COVID-19 guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control.
“I think our community should respect their fellow citizens and avoid congregating in large groups of over 10 people, wear their mask and get their vaccine,” Watson said. “Honestly, it’s one of the most selfless acts we can offer mankind right now.”
