Three new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in Anderson County on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

This brings the total number of cases to 510 positive cases in the county.

There are currently 199 reported recovered cases, 306 active cases and three 5 deaths in Anderson County.

Total county case number by city breakdown:

Palestine 407 – Deaths 5

Elkhart 37

Frankston 30

Tennessee Colony 17

Montalba 11

Neches 2

Grapeland 4

Cayuga 2

By age range

0-20 – 60

21-40 – 184

41-59 – 184

60-79 – 60

80+ - 22

Male – 229

Female – 281

The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows

Offender Active Cases – 127

Offender Recovered cases – 1669

Employee cases – 64

Employee recovered cases – 170

Isolation – 136

Medical Restriction – 2206

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

