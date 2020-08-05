Three new cases of COVID-19 and one death were reported in Anderson County on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
This brings the total number of cases to 510 positive cases in the county.
There are currently 199 reported recovered cases, 306 active cases and three 5 deaths in Anderson County.
Total county case number by city breakdown:
Palestine 407 – Deaths 5
Elkhart 37
Frankston 30
Tennessee Colony 17
Montalba 11
Neches 2
Grapeland 4
Cayuga 2
By age range
0-20 – 60
21-40 – 184
41-59 – 184
60-79 – 60
80+ - 22
Male – 229
Female – 281
The above numbers do not reflect the county prison totals. The totals for the Beto, Coffield, Michael, Gurney and Powledge Units are as follows
Offender Active Cases – 127
Offender Recovered cases – 1669
Employee cases – 64
Employee recovered cases – 170
Isolation – 136
Medical Restriction – 2206
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
