Anderson County reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 582. This count represents the total number of people in Anderson County who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 199 recovered cases, 377 active cases and six reported deaths in Anderson County.
The updated Net Health Dashboard break downs by city, age and gender as well as the numbers for the local prison units were not available at press time on Tuesday.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.