Anderson County reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 13.
This brings the total number of cases in Anderson County to 592. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 373 confirmed/probable cases, 249 recovered cases and seven reported COVID deaths.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management in Palestine is hosting a free Walk-Up COVID-19 test site from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Palestine Civic Center.
No appointment is necessary. Testing is first come, first serve for the first 300 each day. The state has capped the number of tests at local sites so that state labs don't exceed processing capacity.
Residents from any city in East Texas, with or without symptoms can get a free COVID-19 test.
This is an oral saliva test without antibody testing.
The TDEM will contact each tested person to notify them of their test results by text message. You must provide a working cell phone number in order for you to receive your test results. A valid ID is required.
Persons who are experiencing or developing COVID-19 symptoms are advised to call NET Health's COVID-19 Community Call Center at 903-617-6404 to speak with the Community Health Workers at the Center for Healthy Living who will provide free phone consultation and refer the individual to an appropriate testing location.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
