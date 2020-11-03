Anderson County reported 18 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 3
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1443 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31. There are currently 1071 reported recovered cases, 347 active cases and 25 COVID deaths in Anderson County.
The county will offer free COVID-19 testing throughout the month of November on all Monday and Wednesdays starting Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street in Palestine.
Testing will be done 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
This will be a mouth swab testing.
There are no requirements for testing but you should not eat or drink anything for 15 minutes prior to swabbing.
You can get results in 48 to 96 hours. Those with positive results will receive a medical consultation from a medical provider.
Register at gogettested.com.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
